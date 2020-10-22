2021 Fleet Deployment Report Out Now

2021 CIN Fleet Deployment Data Report

The 2021 Fleet Deployment Report by Cruise Industry News is now out and available to download.

The 97-page 2021 Fleet Deployment Report PDF provides a key capacity breakdown by brand and cruise region for 2021, plus updated 2020 data reflecting the industry's pause in operations. 

Datasets include each major cruise line as well as key luxury, expedition and niche lines, representing a complete overview of the cruise industry with deployment data on 40 brands. 

Click here to download.

2021 projections are broken down by brand into key sailing regions, showing the number of ships and market capacity for each brand in each sailing region.

It is the only forward-looking, independently-researched brand level deployment data available; with over 40 brands over 200 ships covered.

Click here to order and download instantly.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Jeju

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report