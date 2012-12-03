Photo: Serenade of the Seas Gets the Royal Advantage

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

The Serenade of the Seas is the sixth Royal Caribbean ship to undergo the company's revitalization plan, Royal Advantage, here in drydock at the Navantia Shipyard in Cadiz. (Photo by D.A. Rogler) 

 

