One More Chance to See the Disney Wonder in San Diego

The Disney Wonder is making her last seasonal call in San Diego tomorrow, providing the public with another chance to see the ship, according to a statement from the port.

The Wonder is expected to enter San Diego harbor at approximately 6:30 a.m. and dock at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. She will be in port all day Friday, and sets sail in the evening.

This season marked the inaugural visit of the 2,700-passenger vessel to San Diego.

The Port's 2012-2013 cruise ship season began on September 21, when the Disney Wonder made the first of four calls.

"The Disney Wonder enhanced the San Diego skyline while moored at the Broadway," said Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Lou Smith. "We hope to welcome them back again in the future."

The inaugural visit was marked by a ceremonial plaque exchange which took place aboard the vessel between Disney Wonder Captain Fabian Dib, City of San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders and Port Commissioner Bob Nelson.

The Port of San Diego has 85 cruises and more than 270,000 passengers scheduled for calendar year 2012. This season, which just got underway, will end May 16, 2013.

Although San Diego's cruise business has dropped over the last few years as the economy floundered, according to the port, it cited a recent cruise feasibility study, indicating that the cruise industry is still the fastest growing tourism sector in the world and that the San Diego region can look forward to seeing more frequent cruise line calls beginning in late 2015-2017.

The Port of San Diego is the third largest cruise port in California, contributing a significant number of travel, tourism, agriculture, ship repair and maritime-related jobs to the region's economy.