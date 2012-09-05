Disney Offers New 2013 Itineraries From Galveston

In early 2013, Disney Cruise Line will offer a variety of new itineraries departing from Galveston, Texas, providing even more cruise options for guests. In addition to six-night Western Caribbean sailings, new choices include four-night Caribbean getaway cruises and eight-night itineraries that take guests to Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

“We are excited to add even more variety to our offering of itineraries from the Port of Galveston,” said Disney Cruise Line President Karl Holz. “The addition of shorter getaway cruises and voyages that call on our most popular port of call, Disney’s Castaway Cay, rounds out an impressive array of itinerary options from Galveston.”