Port of LA Receives Construction Awards

The Port of Los Angeles has received project achievement awards from the Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) for two of its major waterfront development projects Cabrillo Way Marina in San Pedro and Wilmington Waterfront Park in Wilmington.

The new Cabrillo Way Marina Phase II facility has won the 2012 award for sustainable projects valued at over $100 million, and the Wilmington Waterfront Park project has received the 2012 project of the year award for infrastructure/public parks valued at $51-100 million.

Executive Port Director Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D, described both of these projects as “visually appealing, functional and truly a showcase of what’s in store for the LA waterfront."

Cabrillo Way Marina is a 700-slip marina covering 87 acres of land and water in the West Channel/Cabrillo Beach Recreational Complex, located south of 22nd and Miner streets. The project updated a decades-old marina facility and added about a mile of public waterfront promenade. Construction of the marina began in 2009 and was completed in December 2011 at a total cost of $125 million, making it both the largest LA Waterfront and non-terminal construction project at the Port of Los Angeles.

Wilmington Waterfront Park was designed to serve as a buffer between Port operations and adjacent residences. The project called for the widening of Harry Bridges Boulevard and constructing a new 30-acre buffer area between C Street and Harry Bridges Boulevard. The park was constructed on adjacent, vacant Port-owned property. The park’s 16-foot high slope along the south border serves as a noise barrier and offers elevated views of the harbor. Construction of the park began in 2009 and was completed in June 2011 at a total cost of $55 million.

Last year, the Port was honored with three engineering and design awards for Wilmington Waterfront Park. The Port received the 2011 Project of the Year Award by the Southern California Chapter of the American Works Association (APWA); 2011 Best Project Award in the Landscaping/Urban Planning category by Engineering News-Record (ENR) California Magazine; and 2012 Merit Award in Engineering Excellence by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

Founded in 1982, the Construction Management Association of America is North America’s only organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of professional Construction and Program Management. The CMAA Southern California Chapter’s 10th Annual Awards Program recognizes outstanding achievement in the practice of construction management. The program is designed to recognize and promote professionalism and excellence in the management of the construction process.

The Port of Los Angeles is America’s premier port and has a strong commitment to developing innovative strategic and sustainable operations that benefit the economy as well as the quality of life for the region and the nation it serves. As the leading seaport in North America in terms of shipping container volume and cargo value, the Port generates more than 830,000 regional jobs and $35 billion in annual wages and tax revenues.