Holland America Names Director, Fleet Training and Performance Management

Lance Camarena has joined Holland America Line and Seabourn as director, fleet training and performance management. He is responsible for the fleet training program of deck and engine staff, performance management and developing technology solutions that support fleet performance. Camarena will oversee the deck and engine fleet training team and report to Michiel Versteeg, director, safety and environmental compliance.

Camarena previously spent 14 years with Holland America Line from 1995 to 2009. During this tenure, he developed the first corporate-wide leadership training program, upgraded the original ss Jakarta to the ms Nieuw Jakarta training center in Indonesia and established the Manila Training Center in the Philippines.

“We’re excited to have Lance back in the family where we can utilize his exceptional knowledge and experience to ensure our officers and crew continue to receive high quality training that allows them to keep our ships operating safely and environmentally sound,” said Versteeg. “We look forward to challenging his skills to make us a stronger organization.”

Prior to this appointment, Camarena was involved in the tourism industry as a consultant with tour operators and tour guides, assisting in the development of training programs. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and an active member of the American Society of Training and Development.