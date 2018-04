Phoenix Reisen has christened its newest riverboat, the Amelia, which is owned by Scylla of Basel, but will sail exclusively for Phoenix Reisen. The 135-meter long vessel has 108 staterooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies. Dining is open-seating. The Amelia will be sailing a variety of cruises on the Rhine and the Danube rivers. Phoenix Reisen offers river cruises in Europe, China, Egypt and South America.