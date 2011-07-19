Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

MAK Engines for AIDAmar

Four nine-cylinder MAK main engines were installed in the AIDAmar earlier this month  -- exactly 10 months prior to delivery, according to AIDA Cruises.  Each engine weighs about 127 tons and generates some 9,000 KW.

 

 

