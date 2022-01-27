How Crystal Stacked Up In Luxury Cruise Market

Going back to the last normalized year of cruise operations, Crystal Cruises had a 9.6 percent share of the luxury market with the Symphony, Serenity and Esprit sailing globally, according to Cruise Industry News data.
2019 Luxury Market Capacity:
|Company
|Ships
|Berths
|Capacity
|Market Share
|Viking Ocean
|6
|5,580
|159,030
|25.9%
|Silversea
|9
|2,916
|93,972
|15.3%
|Regent
|4
|2,660
|76,460
|12.4%
|Seabourn
|5
|2,558
|69,978
|11.4%
|Crystal
|3
|1,892
|59,224
|9.6%
|Windstar
|6
|1,220
|49,088
|8.0%
|Ponant
|9
|1,832
|45,248
|7.4%
|Hapag-Lloyd
|5
|1,548
|33,034
|5.4%
|Paul Gauguin
|1
|320
|12,480
|2.0%
|SeaDream
|2
|220
|8,470
|1.4%
|Scenic
|1
|228
|7,542
|1.2%
|Total:
|51
|20,974
|614,526
|100%
Source: Luxury Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
At the time the biggest deployment regions for the luxury brand were the Mediterranean, with 31.9 percent of the company's capacity, followed by Alaska, the Caribbean and Northern Europe.
The same can be said for 2018 and 2016, where the Mediterranean carried the company in the summer. A break from the full summer in the Mediterranean in 2017 saw summer cruising split between Northern Europe and Alaska.