How Crystal Stacked Up In Luxury Cruise Market

Going back to the last normalized year of cruise operations, Crystal Cruises had a 9.6 percent share of the luxury market with the Symphony, Serenity and Esprit sailing globally, according to Cruise Industry News data.

2019 Luxury Market Capacity:

Company Ships Berths Capacity Market Share
Viking Ocean 6 5,580 159,030 25.9%
Silversea 9 2,916 93,972 15.3%
Regent 4 2,660 76,460 12.4%
Seabourn 5 2,558 69,978 11.4%
Crystal 3 1,892 59,224 9.6%
Windstar 6 1,220 49,088 8.0%
Ponant 9 1,832 45,248 7.4%
Hapag-Lloyd 5 1,548 33,034 5.4%
Paul Gauguin 1 320 12,480 2.0%
SeaDream 2 220 8,470 1.4%
Scenic 1 228 7,542 1.2%
Total: 51 20,974 614,526 100%

Source: Luxury Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

At the time the biggest deployment regions for the luxury brand were the Mediterranean, with 31.9 percent of the company's capacity, followed by Alaska, the Caribbean and Northern Europe.

The same can be said for 2018 and 2016, where the Mediterranean carried the company in the summer. A break from the full summer in the Mediterranean in 2017 saw summer cruising split between Northern Europe and Alaska.

