Here Are the Cruise Ships That Found New Homes in 2021

While a handful of cruise ships were sold to scrap yards in 2021, other vessels were able to find new homes during the year.

With the pandemic still fueling the secondhand market, several brands and startups saw a chance to acquire tonnage.

Here are some of the vessels that went to new operators, according to the latest edition of Cruise Ship Second Hand Market Report by Cruise Industry News:

Funchal

Capacity: 424

Tonnage: 9,846

Year Built: 1961

Selling Party: Undisclosed

New Operator: To be transformed in a hotel ship

Transaction Date: January 2021

Pacific Princess

Capacity: 680

Tonnage: 30,200

Year Built: 1999

Selling Party: Princess Cruises/Carnival Corporation

New Operator: Azamara Cruises

Transaction Date: March 2021

Satoshi

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Year Built: 1991

Selling Party: Undisclosed

New Operator: Ambassador Cruise Line

Transaction Date: March 2021

Celebrity Xperience

Capacity: 48

Tonnage: 1,610

Year Built: 1982

Selling Party: Celebrity Cruises/Royal Caribbean Group

New Operator: Elixir Cruises

Transaction Date: May 2021

RCGS Resolute

Capacity: 184

Tonnage: 8,378

Year Built: 1991

Selling Party: Arctica Adventure and Cruise Shipping Co. Ltd.

New Operator: Heritage Expeditions

Transaction Date: May 2021

Crystal Esprit

Capacity: 62

Tonnage: 3,264

Year Built: 1989

Selling Party: Crystal Cruises/Genting Cruise Lines

New Operator: Lindblad Expeditions

Transaction Date: September 2021

Mein Schiff Herz

Capacity: 1,850

Tonnage: 77,713

Year Built: 1997

Selling Party: TUI Cruises

New Operator: Marella Cruises

Transaction Date: October 2021