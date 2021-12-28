Here Are the Cruise Ships That Found New Homes in 2021

While a handful of cruise ships were sold to scrap yards in 2021, other vessels were able to find new homes during the year.
With the pandemic still fueling the secondhand market, several brands and startups saw a chance to acquire tonnage.
Here are some of the vessels that went to new operators, according to the latest edition of Cruise Ship Second Hand Market Report by Cruise Industry News:
Funchal
Capacity: 424
Tonnage: 9,846
Year Built: 1961
Selling Party: Undisclosed
New Operator: To be transformed in a hotel ship
Transaction Date: January 2021
Pacific Princess
Capacity: 680
Tonnage: 30,200
Year Built: 1999
Selling Party: Princess Cruises/Carnival Corporation
New Operator: Azamara Cruises
Transaction Date: March 2021
Satoshi
Capacity: 1,590
Tonnage: 70,000
Year Built: 1991
Selling Party: Undisclosed
New Operator: Ambassador Cruise Line
Transaction Date: March 2021
Celebrity Xperience
Capacity: 48
Tonnage: 1,610
Year Built: 1982
Selling Party: Celebrity Cruises/Royal Caribbean Group
New Operator: Elixir Cruises
Transaction Date: May 2021
RCGS Resolute
Capacity: 184
Tonnage: 8,378
Year Built: 1991
Selling Party: Arctica Adventure and Cruise Shipping Co. Ltd.
New Operator: Heritage Expeditions
Transaction Date: May 2021
Crystal Esprit
Capacity: 62
Tonnage: 3,264
Year Built: 1989
Selling Party: Crystal Cruises/Genting Cruise Lines
New Operator: Lindblad Expeditions
Transaction Date: September 2021
Mein Schiff Herz
Capacity: 1,850
Tonnage: 77,713
Year Built: 1997
Selling Party: TUI Cruises
New Operator: Marella Cruises
Transaction Date: October 2021