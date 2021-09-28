Cruise Capacity Up 8.3 Percent in October

Just over 350,000 berths will be back in revenue operation across the global cruise industry for the month of October, representing an 8.3 percent increase in cruise capacity, according to the October 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

While 206 ships represent a net change of one ship over the month of September, according to Cruise Industry News data, a number of larger megaships are returning to cruise action, while a handful of smaller ships are not operating in October between seasons.

The 353,186 berths ins service represent just over 50 percent of global cruise supply, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Six months ago, April 2021 saw just over 27,000 berths in service with 16 brands operating 22 ships.

The summer saw a continued aggressive and accelerated restart as more countries opened to cruise tourism.

The trend is expected to continue too, as Carnival Corporation said last Friday on its third quarter earnings call that at the end of August, it had 35 percent of its capacity back with guests, and was shooting to have 61 percent of its capacity back by the end of November.