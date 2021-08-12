Cruise Capacity Restart Projections for the Major Companies by the End of 2021

According to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, the major cruise corporations will account for nearly 80 percent of the berths back in the market through the end of the month.

The four biggest cruise companies, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and MSC Cruises, will account for 220,000 of the 275,000 berths back in service.

By December, those four companies will have a large part of their fleets back in service. Using data from the 2022 Global Cruise Ship Index and 2021 Annual Report, here are the details:

Carnival Corporation

Percentage of the Fleet Capacity in Service by End of 2021: 74%

Total Ships: 95

Total Fleet Berths: 252,137

Ships in Service by December: 63

Berths in Service by December: 186,457

By brand:

Carnival: 24 ships (or 100% of the fleet) and 71,548 berths

Costa: 7 ships (or 55% of the fleet) and 25,900 berths

AIDA: 9 ships (or 65% of the fleet) and 27,500 berths

Princess: 8 ships (or 60% of the fleet) and 26,240 ships

P&O: 4 ships (or 65% of the fleet) and 15,011 berths

Holland America: 6 ships (or 55% of the fleet) and 14,070 berths

Cunard: 2 ship (or 70% of the fleet) and 4,684 berths

Seabourn: 3 ships (or 40% of the fleet) and 1,504 berths

P&O Australia: No confirmed restart plans

With the world’s biggest cruise ship fleet, Carnival Corporation is continuing its phased restart through the end of the year.

By December 31, eight out of nine of the corporation’s brands will be back in service, with a total of 63 ships sailing.

Representing 74% of the fleet’s full occupancy, the vessels account for a total of 186,457 berths. Planning to reactivate its entire 24-ship fleet, Carnival Cruise Line should have the most vessels in service by December.

Royal Caribbean Group

Percentage of the Fleet Capacity in Service by End of 2021: 87%

Total Ships: 61

Total Fleet Berths: 136,936

Ships in Service by December: 54

Berths in Service by December: 119,900

By brand:

Royal Caribbean: 21 ships (or 85% of the fleet) and 75,800 berths

Celebrity: 11 ships (or 80% of the fleet) and 20,880 berths

Silversea: 10 ships (or 100% of the fleet) and 3,956 berths

TUI: 7 ships (or 100% of the fleet) and 17,650 ships

Hapag-Lloyd: 5 ships (or 100% of the fleet) and 1,614 berths



Royal Caribbean Group has bold restart plans for the remaining months of 2021.

With all of its brands back in service, the corporation may see 54 of 61 vessels resuming operations through December 31.

With capacity for nearly 120,000 berths at full occupancy, the vessels represent roughly 87% of the fleet’s total berths.

Of note, three brands – Silversea, TUI and Hapag-Lloyd - plan to have their entire fleet operating by the end of the year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Percentage of the Fleet Capacity in Service by End of 2021: 78%

Total Ships: 28

Total Fleet Berths: 58,590

Ships in Service by December: 19

Berths in Service by December: 45,833

By brand:

Norwegian: 12 ships (or 70% of the fleet) and 40,400 berths

Oceania: 4 ships (or 65% of the fleet) and 3,884 berths

Regent: 3 ships (or 60% of the fleet) and 1,549 berths



All three Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands are reentering service through September.

By December 31, a total of 19 vessels will be operating globally, with Norwegian Cruise Line hoping to have 12 ships back and cruising.

According to company’s current plan, with over 45,000 berths at full occupancy, the corporation may have 78% of its berths at service at the end of the year.

MSC Cruises

Percentage of the Fleet Capacity in Service by End of 2021: 97%

Total Ships: 19

Total Fleet Berths: 63,454

Ships in Service by December: 18

Berths in Service by December: 61,470

By brand:

MSC Cruises: 18 ships (or 95% of the fleet) and 61,470 berths

MSC Cruises current resumption plans calls for nearly all of its ships to be in service by December 31.

According to the company’s website, a total of 18 vessels will be reactivated through the end of the year, cruising in several regions.

With only the MSC Lirica still out of service following a fire earlier this year, MSC may see 61,470 berths or 97 percent of its capacity at full occupancy back in the market.