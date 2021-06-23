European Cruise Capacity to Grow 20% Over Next Two Years

The passenger capacity of European cruise brands will grow to approximately 10 million in 2023 from 8 million in 2019, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The pan-European market will be dominated by MSC Cruises which will have a total estimated capacity of 3.3 million passengers, followed by Costa Crociere with 1.6 million passengers.

Focused on the German-speaking markets, AIDA Cruises will have an annual capacity of 1.7 million passengers and TUI Cruises, combined with sister company, Hapag-Lloyd, will be able to carry about 900,000.

The British market will be dominated by P&O Cruises with an estimated passenger capacity of 800,000, followed by Marella at about 310,000 and Cunard at 305,000, followed by Fred. Olsen at an estimated 160,000 passengers and Saga, 60,000.

In addition are smaller brands in the respective markets and seasonal deployment by American-based brands.

Based on newbuild orders, known ship deployment and subtracting the brands that closed down because of the pandemic, the capacity of the European brands, which is mostly focused on European sourcing, will grow to approximately 11.5 million by 2027, according to Cruise Industry News.