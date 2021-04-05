Vancouver

Luxury Cruise Lines Projected 2022 Capacity

 Regent Explorer

With the cruise market projected to bounce back to normal capacity levels in 2022, the luxury market will see more growth with just under 80 ships in service and over 30,000 dedicated luxury berths.

According to deployment and capacity data available in the 2021 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News, Viking will have 12 ships in service, covering the line's ocean-going fleet, expedition program with two ships, and entry on the Mississippi River.

2022 Luxury Cruise Capacity: 

  Ships Berths Capacity Market Share
Viking Ocean 12 9,512 211,946 24.7%
Silversea 11 4,534 127,562 14.9%
Regent 5 3,410 93,450 10.9%
Seabourn 7 3,086 93,068 10.9%
Crystal 6 3,092 90,560 10.6%
Ponant 12 2,462 70,152 8.2%
Windstar 6 1,544 53,928 6.3%
Hapag-Lloyd 5 1,614 41,250 4.8%
Ritz-Carlton 2 596 20,860 2.4%
Paul Gauguin 3 780 20,250 2.4%
Atlas Ocean 3 600 12,000 1.4%
SeaDream 2 220 9,570 1.1%
Scenic 2 456 7,752 0.9%
Emerald 1 100 5,200 0.6%
Total: 77 32,006 857,548 100%
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Transshipping

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report