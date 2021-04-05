Luxury Cruise Lines Projected 2022 Capacity

With the cruise market projected to bounce back to normal capacity levels in 2022, the luxury market will see more growth with just under 80 ships in service and over 30,000 dedicated luxury berths.

According to deployment and capacity data available in the 2021 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News, Viking will have 12 ships in service, covering the line's ocean-going fleet, expedition program with two ships, and entry on the Mississippi River.

2022 Luxury Cruise Capacity: