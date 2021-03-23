A Look at Luxury Cruise Capacity in Northern Europe

Northern Europe is poised to be a key deployment region for luxury brands should the 2021 summer season go ahead, with high-yielding itineraries in the Baltic, Norwegian fjords and the Arctic on tap.

According to deployment data available in the 2021 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News, Viking has the lion's share of the Northern Europe market for 2021, with Regent and Silversea also having a strong presence in the market.

Luxury Market: Northern Europe 2021 Capacity