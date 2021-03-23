A Look at Luxury Cruise Capacity in Northern Europe

Silversea Ship in London

Northern Europe is poised to be a key deployment region for luxury brands should the 2021 summer season go ahead, with high-yielding itineraries in the Baltic, Norwegian fjords and the Arctic on tap. 

According to deployment data available in the 2021 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News, Viking has the lion's share of the Northern Europe market for 2021, with Regent and Silversea also having a strong presence in the market.

Luxury Market: Northern Europe 2021 Capacity 

  Ships Capacity Market
Viking Ocean 4 46,500 34.2%
Regent 3 17,150 12.6%
Silversea 4 15,562 11.4%
Crystal 2 14,520 10.7%
Ponant 8 13,938 10.2%
Hapag-Lloyd 5 12,340 9.1%
Seabourn 3 8,628 6.3%
Windstar 2 4,992 3.7%
Scenic 1 2,280 1.7%
SeaDream 1 220 0.2%
Total 33 136,130 100%
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report