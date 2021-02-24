Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Key Brands Drive Cruise Industry Growth

Harmony of the Seas

With the industry set to resume its growth once past the pandemic, the largest brands on a global scale by 2027 will be Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Costa Crociere, Princess Cruises and AIDA Cruises, accounting for 66 percent of the passenger capacity, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Tracking the brands ship-by-ship, year-by-year, the reports concludes that in the North American market the largest brands will be Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Celebrity Cruises, accounting for 77.4 percent of the capacity.

In Europe, the largest brand will be MSC Cruises, followed by AIDA, Costa and TUI for 76.8 percent of the Europe-based passenger market capacity.

In Asia, Dream Cruises will be the dominant brand and then Costa, Royal Caribbean, CSSC/Carnival, the latter of which being the new Chinese domestic brand being launched with Carnival being a partner, and MSC Cruises, for 67.4 percent of the market.

The growth projections are based on ship deployment and the orderbook for new ships, which so far goes to 2027, hence 2027 becomes the target projection year.

