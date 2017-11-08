Norwegian Stresses Commitment to Stay in Chinese Cruise Market

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has no plans to make adjustments in China, and NCLH China President David J. Herrera made it clear where the company stands in a speech at this week's China Cruise Shipping event in Sanya.

"The most important fact is our commitment to China," Herrera said. "We are proud that we are here today, tomorrow and throughout the future. We are committed to the Chinese market. We are excited about sales for our 2018 itineraries and we have already begun planning our 2019 itineraries."

Herrera's comments follow the news of many other cruise lines making capacity adjustments in 2018 in China. He did not make any reference to Norwegian's 2019 newbuild, which has been allocated for deployment in China.

The Norwegian Joy, built for the Chinese market, arrived in Shanghai earlier in the year and remains year-round in the market.

Recent promotions in October and November by Norwegian in China offered free WeChat access, as well as other incentives for booking remaining 2017 inventory aboard the Joy.

Herrera also pointed out that the company's other brands are important to its operation in China, as a group of Chinese travelers recently chartered a Regent ship for a 12-day sailing in Europe, which marked the first full-ship charter by a Chinese group for the Regent brand.

---

For insight and in-depth analysis of the Chinese cruise market, download the 2018 China Market Report.

About the 2018 China Market Report

The 2018 China Market Report by Cruise Industry News is the only resource covering the future trajectory of the Chinese and Asia-Pacific cruise industry, presenting the past, present and future in a concise 95-plus page PDF download.

It is the only forward looking and independently-researched data available on the Chinese cruise market.

Cruise Industry News profiles all the major cruise lines operating in Asia, from Carnival Corporation to Royal Caribbean and local operators.

In addition, there are discussions with leading Chinese travel agents about the charter model and pricing trends, port news and updates from across the region, and a look at the fleet of ships in Asia through 2027.

There is also exclusive analysis and statistics of the Asia-Pacific market going back to 1998 and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of Asia-Pacific and China by operator and market capacity. Click here to learn more.