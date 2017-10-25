2018 Cruise Fleet Deployment Report Available

Cruise Industry News has launched its 2018 Fleet Deployment Report, a PDF report providing a global cruise market overview with fleet deployment statistics and trends for each major cruise line, as well as niche, luxury and expedition operators, including past data.

It is the only forward-looking, independently-researched brand level deployment data available.

Click here to see the Table of Contents and Sample Pages.

The report covers the top 25 cruise brands globally by capacity, and the top luxury and expedition operators by capacity, with data from 2015 through 2018, with each year broken down by sailing region (market) per brand based on independent research from Cruise Industry News.

The report is 85 pages long, and also provides a top-view level on each brand included as well as ship and capacity history in graph form.

Click here to order and download instantly.

Highlights: