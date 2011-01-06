Cruise Ship Orderbook

The global cruise ship orderbook lists all confirmed cruise ship newbuild orders through 2026.

Cruise Line Ship Cost(1) Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery

2018:

Carnival Horizon

$780 135,000 4,000 Fincantieri Eur/Carib March Royal Caribbean Symphony $1,300 227,625 5,400 STX France Eur/Carib March Norwegian Bliss $1,100 164,600 4,200 Meyer Alaska/Carib April MSC Cruises Seaview $950 154,000 4,140 Fincantieri Europe May TUI Mein Schiff 1 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe May Seabourn Ovation $350 40,350 604 Fincantieri World May Le Lapérouse $110 10,000 180 VARD World June Viking Ocean Viking Orion $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World July Le Champlain $110 10,000 180 VARD World August Eclipse $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World August Star Clippers Flying Clipper $100 8,770 300 Brodosplit World Q3 Celebrity Edge $900 117,000 2,900 STX France Eur/Carib November Holland America Nieuw Statendam $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri Carib November World Explorer $100 9,300 200 West Sea World November AIDA Cruises AIDAnova $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Europe December

Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report

Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF

2019:

Adventurer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia Q1 Viking Ocean Viking Jupiter $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World February MSC Cruises Bellissima $900 167,600 4,500 STX France Europe March Costa Cruises Costa Venezia $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China March Hans. Nature $155 16,100 230 VARD World April TUI Mein Schiff 2

$625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring Royal Caribbean Spectrum $950 167,000 4,100 Meyer China Spring Roald Amundsen $220 20,000 530 Kleven Europe Spring Hondius $85 6,300 196 Brodosplit World May Flora $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos May Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven Europe Summer Saga Cruises S/Discovery $350 58,250 1,000 Meyer Europe Summer Le Bougainville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Summer Le Dumont-d'Urville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Summer Greg Mortimer $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August H/Inspiration $155 16,100 230 VARD World October Costa Cruises Costa Smeralda $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku Europe October Princess Sky Princess $760 141,000 3,600 Fincantieri Eur/Carib October Norwegian Encore $1,100 164,600 4,200 Meyer Caribbean October MSC Cruises Grandiosa $900 177,100 4,888 STX France Europe November Carnival Panorama

$780 135,500 4,200 Fincantieri Carib Fall M/Explorer $50 4,900 100 ASENAV World Q4 Ritz-Carlton Unnamed $225 25,000 298 Barreras TBA Q4

2020:

NG Endurance $135 TBD 126 Ulstein World Jan Regent Splendor $478 54,000 738 Fincantieri World Q1 Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World Q1 Endeavor $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World Q1 Virgin Unnamed $710 110,000 2,860 Fincantieri Carib Q1 Celebrity Beyond $900 117,000 2,900 STX France TBA Spring Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World April Eclipse II $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World Q2 Le Surville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Q2 Saga S/Adventure $350 58,250 1,000 Meyer Europe Summer Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August MSC Cruises Unnamed $900 177,100 4,888 STX France Europe September Royal Caribbean Unnamed

$950 167,000 4,100 Meyer TBA Fall Dream Cruises Unnamed $1,100 204,000 5,000 MV Werften China Q4 Costa Cruises Unnamed $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China TBA P&O Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer TBA TBA Carnival Unnamed $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA TBA Princess Unnamed $760 141,000 3,600 Fincantieri TBA TBA

2021:

Ritz-Carlton Unnamed $225 25,000 298 Barreras TBA Q1 Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World May Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,300 227,625 5,400 STX France TBA Spring AIDA Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer TBA Spring Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August Ponant Unnamed $324 30,000 270 VARD World Q2 Virgin Unnamed $710 110,000 2,860 Fincantieri TBA Q2 Viking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2 Celebrity Unnamed $900 117,000 2,900 STX France TBA Fall Dream Cruises Unnamed $1,100 204,000 5,000 MV Werften China Q4 Costa Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA TBA Disney Unnamed $900 140,000 2,500 Meyer TBA TBA MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,100 168,380 4,560 Fincantieri TBA TBA Holland America Unnamed $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri TBA TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA

2022:

Ritz-Carlton Unnamed $225 25,000 298 Barreras TBA Q1 Crystal Unnamed $750 70,000 1,000 MV Werften World Q1 Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 Viking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2 Celebrity Unnamed $900 117,000 2,900 STX France TBA Fall Virgin Unnamed $710 110,000 2,860 Fincantieri TBA Q3 MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA Carnival Unnamed $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA TBA Princess Unnamed $760 141,000 3,600 Fincantieri TBA TBA Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA Disney Unnamed $900 140,000 2,500 Meyer TBA TBA Cunard Line Unnamed $600 113,000 3,000 Fincantieri World TBA Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA P&O Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer TBA TBA

2023:

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring AIDA Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer TBA Spring Disney Unnamed $900 140,000 2,500 Meyer TBA TBA Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA Carnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China TBA MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri TBA TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

2024:

Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA Carnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

2025:

MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

2026:

MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

2027:

Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

Coastal Ships:

American Constitution $30 2,000 175 Chesapeake U.S. May 2018 American Song $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. Fall 2018 Lindblad Venture $48 1,800 100 Nichols U.S. Q4 2018 American Harmony $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2019 American Unnamed $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2020 American Unnamed $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2021 American Unnamed $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2022

(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated

: LNG Powered

: Expedition Vessel

: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel

: Delivered

TBA: To Be Announced

Last Updated: April 19, 2018