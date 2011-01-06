Cruise Ship Orderbook

Orderbook

 

The global cruise ship orderbook lists all confirmed cruise ship newbuild orders through 2026. 

Cruise Line Ship Cost(1) Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery

2018:

DeliveredCarnival Horizon
 $780 135,000 4,000 Fincantieri Eur/Carib March
DeliveredRoyal Caribbean Symphony $1,300 227,625 5,400 STX France Eur/Carib March
DeliveredNorwegian Bliss $1,100 164,600 4,200 Meyer Alaska/Carib April
MSC Cruises Seaview $950 154,000 4,140 Fincantieri Europe May
TUI Mein Schiff 1 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe May
Seabourn Ovation $350 40,350 604 Fincantieri World May
expPonant Le Lapérouse $110 10,000 180 VARD World June
Viking Ocean Viking Orion $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World July
expPonant Le Champlain $110 10,000 180 VARD World August
expScenic Eclipse $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World August
Star Clippers Flying Clipper $100 8,770 300 Brodosplit World Q3
Celebrity Edge $900 117,000 2,900 STX France Eur/Carib November
Holland America Nieuw Statendam $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri Carib November
expMystic Cruises World Explorer $100 9,300 200 West Sea World November
lngAIDA Cruises AIDAnova $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Europe December

Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Print Icon Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF

2019:

expCoral Expeditions Adventurer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia Q1
Viking Ocean Viking Jupiter $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World February
MSC Cruises Bellissima $900 167,600 4,500 STX France Europe March
redCosta Cruises Costa Venezia $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China March
expHapag-Lloyd Hans. Nature $155 16,100 230 VARD World April
TUI Mein Schiff 2
 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring
Royal Caribbean Spectrum $950 167,000 4,100 Meyer China Spring
expHurtigruten Roald Amundsen $220 20,000 530 Kleven Europe Spring
expOceanwide Hondius $85 6,300 196 Brodosplit World May
expCelebrity Flora $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos May
expHurtigruten Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven Europe Summer
Saga Cruises S/Discovery $350 58,250 1,000 Meyer Europe Summer
expPonant Le Bougainville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Summer
expPonant Le Dumont-d'Urville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Summer
expSunStone Greg Mortimer $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August
expHapag-Lloyd H/Inspiration $155 16,100 230 VARD World October
lngCosta Cruises Costa Smeralda $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku Europe October
Princess Sky Princess $760 141,000 3,600 Fincantieri Eur/Carib October
Norwegian Encore $1,100 164,600 4,200 Meyer Caribbean October
MSC Cruises Grandiosa $900 177,100 4,888 STX France Europe November
Carnival Panorama
 $780 135,500 4,200 Fincantieri Carib Fall
expAntarctica XXI M/Explorer $50 4,900 100 ASENAV World Q4
Ritz-Carlton Unnamed $225 25,000 298 Barreras TBA Q4

2020:

expLindblad NG Endurance $135 TBD 126 Ulstein World Jan
Regent Splendor $478 54,000 738 Fincantieri World Q1
expPonant Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World Q1
expCrystal Endeavor $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World Q1
Virgin Unnamed $710 110,000 2,860 Fincantieri Carib Q1
Celebrity Beyond $900 117,000 2,900 STX France TBA Spring
Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World April
expScenic Eclipse II $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World Q2
expPonant Le Surville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Q2
Saga S/Adventure $350 58,250 1,000 Meyer Europe Summer
expSunStone Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August
MSC Cruises Unnamed $900 177,100 4,888 STX France Europe September
Royal Caribbean Unnamed
 $950 167,000 4,100 Meyer TBA Fall
redDream Cruises Unnamed $1,100 204,000 5,000 MV Werften China Q4
redCosta Cruises Unnamed $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China TBA
lngP&O Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer TBA TBA
lngCarnival Unnamed $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA TBA
Princess Unnamed $760 141,000 3,600 Fincantieri TBA TBA

Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Print Icon Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF

2021:

Ritz-Carlton Unnamed $225 25,000 298 Barreras TBA Q1
expSunStone Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World May
Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,300 227,625 5,400 STX France TBA Spring
lngAIDA Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer TBA Spring
expSunStone Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August
lngexpPonant Unnamed $324 30,000 270 VARD World Q2
Virgin Unnamed $710 110,000 2,860 Fincantieri TBA Q2
lngexpViking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2
Celebrity Unnamed $900 117,000 2,900 STX France TBA Fall
redDream Cruises Unnamed $1,100 204,000 5,000 MV Werften China Q4
lngCosta Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA TBA
lngDisney Unnamed $900 140,000 2,500 Meyer TBA TBA
MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,100 168,380 4,560 Fincantieri TBA TBA
Holland America Unnamed $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri TBA TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA
expCrystal Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA

2022:

Ritz-Carlton Unnamed $225 25,000 298 Barreras TBA Q1
Crystal Unnamed $750 70,000 1,000 MV Werften World Q1
lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2
lngexpViking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2
Celebrity Unnamed $900 117,000 2,900 STX France TBA Fall
Virgin Unnamed $710 110,000 2,860 Fincantieri TBA Q3
lngMSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA
lngCarnival Unnamed $950 183,900 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA TBA
Princess Unnamed $760 141,000 3,600 Fincantieri TBA TBA
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA
lngDisney Unnamed $900 140,000 2,500 Meyer TBA TBA
Cunard Line Unnamed $600 113,000 3,000 Fincantieri World TBA
expCrystal Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA
lngP&O Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer TBA TBA

Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Print Icon Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF

2023:

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring
lngAIDA Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer TBA Spring
lngDisney Unnamed $900 140,000 2,500 Meyer TBA TBA
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA
redCarnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China TBA
MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri TBA TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

2024:

lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2
lngMSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA
redCarnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Print Icon Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF

2025:

lngMSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

2026:

lngMSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 200,000 5,400 STX France TBA TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA
Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Print Icon Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF

2027:

Viking Ocean Unnamed $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World TBA

Coastal Ships:

American Constitution $30 2,000 175 Chesapeake U.S. May 2018
American Song $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. Fall 2018
Lindblad Venture $48 1,800 100 Nichols U.S. Q4 2018
American Harmony $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2019
American Unnamed $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2020
American Unnamed $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2021
American Unnamed $30 3,000 195 Chesapeake U.S. 2022

Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report

Print Icon Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF

(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated 

lng: LNG Powered

expExpedition Vessel

redChina/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel

DeliveredDelivered

TBA: To Be Announced 

Last Updated: April 19, 2018

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide