The global cruise ship orderbook lists all confirmed cruise ship newbuild orders through 2026.
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost(1)
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
2018:
|Carnival
|Horizon
|$780
|135,000
|4,000
|Fincantieri
|Eur/Carib
|March
|Royal Caribbean
|Symphony
|$1,300
|227,625
|5,400
|STX France
|Eur/Carib
|March
|Norwegian
|Bliss
|$1,100
|164,600
|4,200
|Meyer
|Alaska/Carib
|April
|MSC Cruises
|Seaview
|$950
|154,000
|4,140
|Fincantieri
|Europe
|May
|TUI
|Mein Schiff 1
|$625
|110,000
|2,900
|Meyer Turku
|Europe
|May
|Seabourn
|Ovation
|$350
|40,350
|604
|Fincantieri
|World
|May
|Ponant
|Le Lapérouse
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|June
|Viking Ocean
|Viking Orion
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|July
|Ponant
|Le Champlain
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|August
|Scenic
|Eclipse
|$185
|16,500
|228
|Uljanik Group
|World
|August
|Star Clippers
|Flying Clipper
|$100
|8,770
|300
|Brodosplit
|World
|Q3
|Celebrity
|Edge
|$900
|117,000
|2,900
|STX France
|Eur/Carib
|November
|Holland America
|Nieuw Statendam
|$520
|99,000
|2,660
|Fincantieri
|Carib
|November
|Mystic Cruises
|World Explorer
|$100
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|November
|AIDA Cruises
|AIDAnova
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer
|Europe
|December
Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF
2019:
|Coral Expeditions
|Adventurer
|$75
|5,500
|120
|VARD
|Australia
|Q1
|Viking Ocean
|Viking Jupiter
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|February
|MSC Cruises
|Bellissima
|$900
|167,600
|4,500
|STX France
|Europe
|March
|Costa Cruises
|Costa Venezia
|$780
|135,500
|4,232
|Fincantieri
|China
|March
|Hapag-Lloyd
|Hans. Nature
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|April
|TUI
|Mein Schiff 2
|$625
|110,000
|2,900
|Meyer Turku
|Europe
|Spring
|Royal Caribbean
|Spectrum
|$950
|167,000
|4,100
|Meyer
|China
|Spring
|Hurtigruten
|Roald Amundsen
|$220
|20,000
|530
|Kleven
|Europe
|Spring
|Oceanwide
|Hondius
|$85
|6,300
|196
|Brodosplit
|World
|May
|Celebrity
|Flora
|$75
|5,739
|100
|De Hoop
|Galapagos
|May
|Hurtigruten
|Fridtjof Nansen
|$220
|20,000
|530
|Kleven
|Europe
|Summer
|Saga Cruises
|S/Discovery
|$350
|58,250
|1,000
|Meyer
|Europe
|Summer
|Ponant
|Le Bougainville
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|Summer
|Ponant
|Le Dumont-d'Urville
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|Summer
|SunStone
|Greg Mortimer
|$65
|8,000
|160
|CMIH
|World
|August
|Hapag-Lloyd
|H/Inspiration
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|October
|Costa Cruises
|Costa Smeralda
|$950
|183,900
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|Europe
|October
|Princess
|Sky Princess
|$760
|141,000
|3,600
|Fincantieri
|Eur/Carib
|October
|Norwegian
|Encore
|$1,100
|164,600
|4,200
|Meyer
|Caribbean
|October
|MSC Cruises
|Grandiosa
|$900
|177,100
|4,888
|STX France
|Europe
|November
|Carnival
|Panorama
|$780
|135,500
|4,200
|Fincantieri
|Carib
|Fall
|Antarctica XXI
|M/Explorer
|$50
|4,900
|100
|ASENAV
|World
|Q4
|Ritz-Carlton
|Unnamed
|$225
|25,000
|298
|Barreras
|TBA
|Q4
2020:
|Lindblad
|NG Endurance
|$135
|TBD
|126
|Ulstein
|World
|Jan
|Regent
|Splendor
|$478
|54,000
|738
|Fincantieri
|World
|Q1
|Ponant
|Le Bellot
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|Q1
|Crystal
|Endeavor
|$195
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|Q1
|Virgin
|Unnamed
|$710
|110,000
|2,860
|Fincantieri
|Carib
|Q1
|Celebrity
|Beyond
|$900
|117,000
|2,900
|STX France
|TBA
|Spring
|Silversea
|Silver Moon
|$370
|40,700
|596
|Fincantieri
|World
|April
|Scenic
|Eclipse II
|$185
|16,500
|228
|Uljanik Group
|World
|Q2
|Ponant
|Le Surville
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|Saga
|S/Adventure
|$350
|58,250
|1,000
|Meyer
|Europe
|Summer
|SunStone
|Unnamed
|$65
|8,000
|160
|CMIH
|World
|August
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$900
|177,100
|4,888
|STX France
|Europe
|September
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$950
|167,000
|4,100
|Meyer
|TBA
|Fall
|Dream Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|204,000
|5,000
|MV Werften
|China
|Q4
|Costa Cruises
|Unnamed
|$780
|135,500
|4,232
|Fincantieri
|China
|TBA
|P&O Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer
|TBA
|TBA
|Carnival
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|TBA
|Princess
|Unnamed
|$760
|141,000
|3,600
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF
2021:
|Ritz-Carlton
|Unnamed
|$225
|25,000
|298
|Barreras
|TBA
|Q1
|SunStone
|Unnamed
|$65
|8,000
|160
|CMIH
|World
|May
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,300
|227,625
|5,400
|STX France
|TBA
|Spring
|AIDA Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,400
|Meyer
|TBA
|Spring
|SunStone
|Unnamed
|$65
|8,000
|160
|CMIH
|World
|August
|Ponant
|Unnamed
|$324
|30,000
|270
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|Virgin
|Unnamed
|$710
|110,000
|2,860
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|Q2
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|117,000
|2,900
|STX France
|TBA
|Fall
|Dream Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|204,000
|5,000
|MV Werften
|China
|Q4
|Costa Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|TBA
|Disney
|Unnamed
|$900
|140,000
|2,500
|Meyer
|TBA
|TBA
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|168,380
|4,560
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Holland America
|Unnamed
|$520
|99,000
|2,660
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
|Crystal
|Unnamed
|$195
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|TBA
2022:
|Ritz-Carlton
|Unnamed
|$225
|25,000
|298
|Barreras
|TBA
|Q1
|Crystal
|Unnamed
|$750
|70,000
|1,000
|MV Werften
|World
|Q1
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|117,000
|2,900
|STX France
|TBA
|Fall
|Virgin
|Unnamed
|$710
|110,000
|2,860
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|Q3
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,200
|200,000
|5,400
|STX France
|TBA
|TBA
|Carnival
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|TBA
|Princess
|Unnamed
|$760
|141,000
|3,600
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Norwegian
|Unnamed
|$850
|140,000
|3,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
|Disney
|Unnamed
|$900
|140,000
|2,500
|Meyer
|TBA
|TBA
|Cunard Line
|Unnamed
|$600
|113,000
|3,000
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
|Crystal
|Unnamed
|$195
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|TBA
|P&O Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer
|TBA
|TBA
Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF
2023:
|TUI Cruises
|Mein Schiff 7
|$625
|110,000
|2,900
|Meyer Turku
|Europe
|Spring
|AIDA Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,400
|Meyer
|TBA
|Spring
|Disney
|Unnamed
|$900
|140,000
|2,500
|Meyer
|TBA
|TBA
|Norwegian
|Unnamed
|$850
|140,000
|3,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Carnival China
|Unnamed
|$750
|135,000
|5,000
|CSSC
|China
|TBA
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|169,380
|4,560
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
2024:
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,200
|200,000
|5,400
|STX France
|TBA
|TBA
|Norwegian
|Unnamed
|$850
|140,000
|3,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Carnival China
|Unnamed
|$750
|135,000
|5,000
|CSSC
|China
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF
2025:
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,200
|200,000
|5,400
|STX France
|TBA
|TBA
|Norwegian
|Unnamed
|$850
|140,000
|3,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
2026:
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,200
|200,000
|5,400
|STX France
|TBA
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF
2027:
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|$400
|47,000
|930
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA
Coastal Ships:
|American
|Constitution
|$30
|2,000
|175
|Chesapeake
|U.S.
|May 2018
|American
|Song
|$30
|3,000
|195
|Chesapeake
|U.S.
|Fall 2018
|Lindblad
|Venture
|$48
|1,800
|100
|Nichols
|U.S.
|Q4 2018
|American
|Harmony
|$30
|3,000
|195
|Chesapeake
|U.S.
|2019
|American
|Unnamed
|$30
|3,000
|195
|Chesapeake
|U.S.
|2020
|American
|Unnamed
|$30
|3,000
|195
|Chesapeake
|U.S.
|2021
|American
|Unnamed
|$30
|3,000
|195
|Chesapeake
|U.S.
|2022
Note: For a full accounting of cruise ship orderbook trends dating back to 1988, please see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report
Download the Current Orderbook as a PDF
(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated
: LNG Powered
: Expedition Vessel
: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel
: Delivered
TBA: To Be Announced
Last Updated: April 19, 2018