Silversea Offers Charter Deals

Silversea Cruises has announced several charter opportunities for short cruises from May through Decemebr 2014.

For example, the 294-passenger Silver Cloud is available for a three-day charter roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale for $247,500 that translates into approximately $842 per person or $281 per day.

The 388-passenger Silver Whisper can be chartered for a four-day sailing from Stockholm to Southampton for $854,333, or $2,202 per person, or $551 per day.

And the 540-passenger Silver Spirit can be chartered on a four-day round-trip cruise from Rome for $1,016,714 or $1,883 per person or $471 per day.

 

