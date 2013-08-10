Celebrity Millennium Stuck in Seward

The Celebrity Millennium is stuck in Seward with engine problems until Tuesday, according to local reports. She was supposed to have sailed yesterday.

Celebrity Cruises issued the following statement: "Regrettably, on August 8, Celebrity Millennium experienced an electrical problem with one of its two propulsion motors, resulting in a delayed arrival in Seward, Alaska yesterday. The intricate repairs required to restore power to the motor will take several days.

"As a result, the ship, which was scheduled to begin a 7-night cruise yesterday from Seward to Vancouver, BC, must remain in port in Seward until Tuesday, August 13, when we estimate that we will be able to depart directly for Vancouver, with a scheduled arrival time of 7 am on August 16.

"We know this is very disappointing for our guests, and we share that disappointment. Celebrity Cruises is offering guests on Celebrity Millennium a variety of options for compensation (including full refunds for all guests AND either full or 50% future cruise credits, depending on the option they choose) and/or assistance with alternate travel arrangements."