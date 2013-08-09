Oslo News: 2013 Traffic Up Slightly; Green Port

The Port of Oslo has announced it expects to post 161 cruise calls and 33 overnight stays during the 2013 season with approximately 305 000 passengers.

AIDA Cruises will have the most visits to Oslo in 2013, calling 32 times. The second most frequent caller is MSC Cruises, followed by Costa Crociere, Princess, Holland America Line and Royal Caribbean.

In 2012, the port reported the 303 500 passengers.

In other Oslo news, this is the 150th anniversary of Edward Munch, which is being celebrated with an exhibition of 250 works from all periods of the artist’s life, running from June until October 13 at the Norwegian National Museum.

A new Munch Museum will be built near the Opera House, slated for opening in 2018.

Both the Fram and Kon-Tiki Museums feature new and refurbished exhibits, and the Icebar Oslo by Ice Hotel offers a new design, facilitated by 50 tons of ice from Northern Sweden.

The Port of Oslo participates in the ESI (Environmental Ship Index) program. Ships are scored according to their green profile and can earn port fee reductions up to 40 percent. Oslo is among the 25 ports offering ESI incentives to ships with ESI certificates.