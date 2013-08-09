Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

AIDAcara to Lloyd Werft in October

The AIDAcara is slated to drydock at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven from October 7 to 19. It will be the yard’s second AIDA drydock in 2013, following the AIDAbella in April.

Built in Finland in 1996, AIDAcara will undergo class and maintenance work.

The 38,557-ton AIDAcara is 193.3 m long and 27.6 m wide. When she was built in 1996 she was the first ship in AIDA’s new Club Ship cruise shipping concept. Since then AIDA has become the largest brand in the German market. In 2012 the company carried about 633,000 passengers on a fleet of 10 ships.

During her stay, the Bremerhaven shipyard will carry out technical work, including tank cleaning, gearing and rudder work, gangway weight tests and seacock inspection. AIDA personnel will carry refurbishment work in the passenger areas.

 

