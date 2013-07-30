RESCO aboard Pearl Seas Cruises

Rescompany has announced that U.S.-based Pearl Seas Cruises is the latest cruise line to implement its industry-leading systems for reservations and CRM management.

Pearl Seas, slated to start service next year, promises to redefine luxury adventure with an exceptional small ship cruise experience aboard the 210-passenger Pearl Mist.

For over 10 years Resco has provided software solutions to the cruise, wholesale and travel industry. The company said the systems are unique with its 360 degree concept of integrations.

Besides reservation systems, Resco offers sophisticated CRM and marketing tools throughout its comprehensive product portfolio. Resco CRS: Central Reservations, Resco CRM: Customer Relation Management, the Resco SMS: Ship Management System with integrated Point of Sale, Resco POS as well as a great package of advanced on board management modules from safety, gangway, visitor handling to eMustering solutions.