Royal Caribbean: Saturday Sale For July 1 Through Sept. 30, 2013 Sailings

Royal Caribbean International is having a one-day sale this Saturday, June 29, offering an onboard credit of up to $50 per stateroom for guests sailing between July 1 and September 30, 2013.

Guests can apply their onboard credit toward a range of new dining options, shore excursions, or a spa treatment.

Vacationers who book a Royal Caribbean cruise on June 29, 2013, on any sailings departing July 1 through September 30, 2013, will receive $25 onboard credit per Interior and Oceanview stateroom, and $50 per Balcony stateroom and Suite-category stateroom. The Super Saturday Sale is applicable for all new individual U.S. and Canadian bookings.

 

