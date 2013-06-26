Windstar and SAVEUR Offer Spanish Food and Wine Cruise

Windstar Cruises has partnered with SAVEUR, a so-called epicurean brand for culinary travel content, to offer food and wine enthusiasts its first culinary-focused voyage exploring the local wine, culture, and regional cuisine of Spain.

This eight-day sailing will take place onboard Wind Surf departing from Lisbon, Spain on April 19, 2014, visiting Cádiz, Málaga, Almería, Cartagena, Valencia, Sóller and culminating in Barcelona.

The cruise will be hosted by a SAVEUR chef, a master sommelier, as well as winemaker Jorge Ordonez, who serves as the largest U.S. importer of Spanish wines. These hosts will provide guests the ability to engage in local wine, culture, and regional cuisine while discovering the best of Spain's coast with a unique blend of east and west ports of call.

Voyage highlights include: Two hosted wine dinners on board, featuring the best of Spanish food and wine pairings; a selection of complimentary Spanish wines featured daily throughout the cruise (six wines per day served throughout the yacht’s restaurants and bars); the choice of two complimentary shoreside local vineyard and culinary excursions (eight to choose from); two onboard wine lectures given by guest winemaker Jorge Ordonez and a master sommelier; cooking demonstrations of local dishes with a SAVEUR guest chef; and complimentary exclusive turn-down gifts to commemorate the unique itinerary.

In addition, guests will indulge in local fare featured daily throughout the cruise; wine tastings before dinner; and nightly entertainment including an evening of Spanish flare as local Flamenco dancers join guests on board for a live dance performance.

Guests who book by August 31, 2013 can take advantage of an introductory offer of $2,999 per stateroom (based on double occupancy), plus receive a complimentary one-year subscription to SAVEUR magazine.