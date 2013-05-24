STX Lays Keel for Mein Schiff 3

STX Turku and TUI Cruises marked the keel-laying of Mein Schiff 3 and started the steel production for Mein Schiff 4 today. Present were Richard J. Vogel, CEO of TUI and Jari Anttila, EVP & COO of STX Finland.

The 99,000-ton ships will be approximately 294 meters long and 36 meters wide. They will have 1,250 guest staterooms (2,500 lower beds) and a crew of 1,000. The ships will have many environmentally friendly features with a particular emphasis on energy efficiency. They will consume roughly 30 percent less energy compared to other cruise ships of similar size, according to the shipyard.

Mein Schiff 3 is scheduled for delivery in spring 2014 and her sister ship Mein Schiff 4 will be delivered one year later. Combined, these two vessels bring some 11.000 man-years of labor to Turku.

“It´s great that we have two unique events on the same day to celebrate the magnificent ships that are under construction for TUI. Work has progressed well on both ships, and we are pleased to continue towards next milestones in the shipbuilding process,” commented Anttila.

"With today's keel-laying, Mein Schiff 3 is now taking shape and looks like a ship. Step by step we are getting closer to expanding our well-being fleet, and both we and our guests are already primed with anticipation. The high numbers of booking enquiries are just one indication that our concept works," said Vogel.