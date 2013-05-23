Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Holland America and Seabourn Names My Nguyen to Interior Design

Holland America Line and Seabourn have appointed My Nguyen to the newly created position of deputy director of interior design. She will report to Rob Boksem, vice president of technical operations.

In this new role, Nguyen is responsible for the companies’ interiors department, and she will be lead designer for the staterooms on Holland America’s new Pinnacle-class ship, which is due for delivery in February 2016. Nguyen also will oversee the interiors maintenance of existing Holland America and Seabourn ships.

Nguyen joins the two cruise companies from NB Design Group where she had a key role in the interior design of staterooms on the Eurodam and the Nieuw Amsterdam, as well as the stateroom upgrades executed during the second phase of Holland America’s Signature of Excellence program.

Prior to NB Design Group, Nguyen was an interior superintendent at Holland America.

 

