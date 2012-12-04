Color Line Extends Contract With MCP

MCP announced today a significant extension of its partnership with Norway’s largest cruise and transportation company, Color Line.

The contract ensures that Color Line will have access to state of the art mobile communication services, with MCP enhancing today’s GSM service with higher bandwidth systems like 3G and LTE in the coming years, the company said in a prepared statement. This will allow the passengers to experience mobile communications services onboard that are comparable to those experienced on land.

“It is crucial that our passengers receive the best wireless communication service available. This includes the opportunity to use their mobile phones and data roaming like normal when they are out of the range of terrestrial coverage,” said Jo Eirik Ostmo, Acting CIO Color Line.

“Ferry operators all over the world are facing a growing demand for reliable wireless access from passengers and commuters wishing to take advantage of the Internet and other communications services. Ferry operators must be highly adaptable to meet the mobile social networking revolution,” commented Eivind Madsen, CEO, MCP.

“We are proud to have Color Line as a partner as they are always looking to meet and surpass their passengers’ needs and wants – including their desire for mobile connectivity.”

Color Line is one of Europe’s leading ferry operators with a fleet of six ships transporting more than four million passengers, close to 900.000 cars and over 170,000 trucks yearly.