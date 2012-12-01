Cruise Industry News Annual Report

MSC Cruises Unveils Sanctuary

MSC Cruises is introducing an adult-only Sanctuary, the Top 18 Exclusive Solarium, on the top decks of the MSC Splendida, Fantasia, Divina and Preziosa. Included are dedicated spa services, bar menu and complimentary fruit skewers. Designed exclusively for the Fantasia class ships, the Top 18 Exclusive Solarium will be available from the beginning of the 2013 summer season.

Guests will be greeted by dedicated staff at a private entrance on Deck 18, offered a chilled towel and escorted to their own personal sun-bed, where they can while away the day in peace and harmony, according to a press release from MSC. For those who prefer relaxing in the shade, or for sun worshippers taking a break from tanning, a selection of beautiful, wide-brimmed cocoons is also available.

The cruise line said the area is “perfect for couples looking for a romantic hideaway, for groups of friends, and for mums and dads searching for some quiet time, every detail of the Top 18 experience has been designed to turn relaxation into an art form, from sunrise to sunset.”

There are spa treatments available in the solarium, including reflexology and facial relax treatments, as well as head, neck and shoulder massages.

A water mister will help guests cool off, and the Tiki bar menu offers a range of nutritious drinks and coolers, while the complimentary fresh fruit skewers are served four times a day.

Day and cruise-long access passes will be available at the ships’ reception areas or at the entrance to the solarium.

