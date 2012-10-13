Celebrity to Pop Up in SF

Celebrity Cruises will host a pop-up restaurant in San Francisco next month, promising to bring its cuisine from sea to land, since being the first cruise line to prepare dinner at the James Beard House in New York City earlier this year

Local consumers will be invited to enjoy a taste of modern luxury as Celebrity’s director of culinary operations, Chef John Suley, and his team, present a very special menu with what the cruise line called “unexpected flavors, delicate textures, and of-the-moment culinary techniques.” Celebrity also promised that “artful, decadent dessert and locally inspired beverages will complete the experience.”

“Most people would not expect a cruise line to create a pop-up style restaurant experience on land, or for that experience to offer such an avant-garde menu,” said Suley. “We will be using a diverse range of techniques to offer guests a menu full of contrasts that harmonize with each other – different textures, tastes and flavors – with a special focus on local ingredients that celebrate the San Francisco area.”

Celebrity has partnered with Tasting Table to invite its San Francisco-area subscribers. Attendees will be entered into a giveaway to win a seven-night Alaska cruise for two on the Celebrity Solstice in 2013.

Proceeds from tickets go to the Celebrity Cruises Scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America. Suley is a 1996 graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.