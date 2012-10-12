Cruise Industry News 101

Crewsure Insurance Launched

A new insurance product, promising to assist shipowners and managers in protecting the health and well-being of their shipboard personnel, and meeting their forthcoming legal obligations under the recently ratified Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), has been launched.

According to Crewsure, seafarers deserve the same care and concern, the same rights to benefits, the same access to the best medical treatment, the same security expected and enjoyed by those who work ashore. This is the vision that has inspired the launch of Crewsure Marine, the company stated, describing its offering as a composite insurance policy paid for by the employer and providing insurance personally to seafarers for medical care, personal accident, loss or delay of baggage, and including the cost of repatriation in the case of abandonment as required under MLC.

Crewsure Insurances are underwritten by Globality Health and KA Koln. Assekuranz Agentur GmbH on behalf of Great Lakes Reinsurance (UK) PLC – all part of Munich Re, a major insurance and reinsurance company.

Crewsure's managing director is Robert Johnston, recently retired as chairman of British Marine after spending 10 years as managing director, which followed the 25 years that he spent with the Steamship Mutual P&I Club.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide