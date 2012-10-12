Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Interval Leisure Names Vicki Freed to its Board

Interval Leisure Group announced today that its board of directors has elected hospitality veteran, Vicki L. Freed as its newest member. She replaces retiring board member Greg Blatt, who has stepped down to focus on his role as CEO of InterActiveCorp and to reduce his outside board commitments.

"We are pleased to have Vicki join our board," said Craig M. Nash, chairman, president and CEO of Interval Leisure Group. "Vicki brings over 30 years of experience in non-traditional hospitality and leisure operations to our organization. Her success in leading a world class sales and marketing infrastructure will surely provide our board with new and valued perspectives."

Freed has served as senior vice president, sales, trade support and service for Royal Caribbean International, since January 2008. Prior to joining Royal Caribbean, she spent 29 years with Carnival Cruise Lines, where she was senior vice president of sales and marketing for 15 years. From 1998 to 2000, Freed also served as the first female chairman of the Cruise Line International Association, the marketing and travel agent training arm of the North American cruise industry. Freed earned a bachelor's degree in business with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Colorado. She also holds a Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designation.

 

April 22, 2018
Valletta

San Diego

