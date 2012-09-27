TUI Travel Plc Provides Earnings Guidance

TUI Travel Plc has provided earnings guidance for the year prior to going into its quiet period before reporting results for the year ended Sept. 30, 2012, on Dec. 4, 2012.

According to TUI, it is on track to meet the full year expectations, following a strong summer, with improved margins and load factors compared to the prior year.

TUI also reported what it called an encouraging start to the 2012/2013 winter season, especially in the UK and the Nordic markets.

Advance bookings for the UK market are also up for next summer, compared to this year.

Peter Long, CEO of TUI Travel PLC, said in a prepared statement: “We are very pleased with our summer 2012 performance, with most of our programs now almost fully sold. High demand in the peak summer period, driven by our strategy of differentiated and exclusive product distributed online, has resulted in strong margins and load factors.

“We remain on track to meet our full year expectations, with strong underlying trading offset by the impact of re-translation of fourth quarter Eurozone earnings. Our continued outperformance in a challenging macroeconomic environment demonstrates our robust strategy is delivering clear results.”

Last year, TUI Travel Plc posted net income of 87 million euro on revenues of 14.7 billion euro.

TUI Travel Plc has 200 brands in 180 countries, including Thomson Cruises, and served some 30 million customers in its fiscal 2011, ended Sept. 30, 2011.