Alaska vs. the U.S.

The law suit filed by the State of Alaska against the EPA, the Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security, to exempt state waters from the ECA, is moving along. Next is a hearing by the U.S. District Court in Alaska on Sept. 29 on the State’s motion for a preliminary injunction, following the Sept. 21 filing of the State’s amended complaints.

Further court dates are set for Oct. 26 for the U.S. response to the seconded amended response and the preliminary injunction; Nov. 26 for the State’s reply; and Dec. 17 for the U.S. reply in support of its motion.