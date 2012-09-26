Carnival Reduces Fuel Consumption 5.7%

In its efforts to reduce fuel consumption, Carnival Corporation reported a 5.7 percent decline in consumption per available passenger day during the third quarter. Speaking on the Q3 earnings conference call, David Bernstein, CFO and senior vice president, described the decline as part of the company’s continuing multi-year savings trend. The goal for the full year is to reduce fuel consumption by 3 percent. Bernstein said savings were gained not from any one thing, but from an accumulation of hundreds of little things the company has done.

Further, to reduce fuel consumption, according to Howard Frank, vice chairman and COO, there has been a lot of retrofitting of equipment on existing ships. Also, he said that itinerary changes contribute to fuel savings, and as new ships are added to the fleet, they are designed for lower fuel consumption.