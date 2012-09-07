Quebec: Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac Renovation

A landmark for cruise passengers in Quebec City, the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac hotel has announced a massive $66-million upgrade, which includes renovations to the hotel’s 618 rooms and suites; the expansion of the Fairmont Gold floors; a major transformation of the main lobby; the expansion of the fitness centre by adding a luxury spa; the implementation of an entirely new restaurant concept; and the enhancement of heritage elements by carefully integrating artifacts and pieces by Quebec artists. The Fairmont will continue its regular operations open until the upgrade is completed in 2014. Situated in Old Quebec, the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac is also right above the cruise port and offers views of the Saint Lawrence River.