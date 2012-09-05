Carnival UK Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Carnival UK has announced that Gerard Tempest has been appointed in the new role of chief commercial officer. Tempest will report to David Dingle, CEO of Carnival UK, and will be responsible for all commercial and marketing activities for its two UK based brands, P&O Cruises and Cunard Line.

Tempest, who will begin at Carnival UK in early December, is currently sales and marketing director of Whitbread’s Hotels and Restaurants division. Alongside other divisional duties, he is responsible for the highly successful Premier Inn brand which has seen impressive growth and business performance in recent years.

Commercial director Nigel Esdale, managing director P&O Cruises Carol Marlow and president and managing director Cunard Line Peter Shanks will report into Tempest in the new structure.

David Dingle commented: "Gerard brings with him a very impressive track record and has over 20 years’ experience of the hospitality industry in senior commercial and marketing positions, having worked on a number of successful UK and international brands including Marriott and Thistle Hotels. We are delighted to welcome him to Carnival UK."

Tempest lives in Surrey with his wife and two daughters.