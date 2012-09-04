Hyde Marine Sells 200th BWT System

Hyde Marine has announced that it has now sold or installed more than 200 of its chemical-free Hyde Guardian ballast water treatment (BWT) units to virtually every vessel type to help the maritime industry control the spread of non-indigenous aquatic organisms.

The first cruise installation was on the Regal Princess cruise vessel in 2000. The company said in a press release its technology has since emerged as one of the top BWTs of choice among shipowners around the world seeking to comply with pending IMO ballast water management regulation.

The 200th unit was purchased by Korean-based Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. for Sovcomflot Novorossiysk Shipping Company (Novoship) for installation on two LPG tankers in 2013.

Hyde said its Guardian system harnesses the technological advantages of automatic backwashing depth filtration and powerful UV disinfection. The filter and UV are used during ballasting, and the water receives a second dose of UV prior to discharge. The system offers a compact, modular design with low power consumption, low-pressure drop, and simple, fully automatic operation, making it a technically attractive solution for any type and size of vessel.

"Hyde Marine is a pioneer in early ballast water research and continues its position as a technology leader," said Chris Todd, director of sales at Hyde Marine, Inc. "We are committed to building long term relationships with shipbuilders, owners, and operators to help them comply with pending ballast water treatment regulations."

Hyde Guardian was the first BWT System accepted into the U.S. Coast Guard's Shipboard Technology Evaluation Program (STEP). Calgon Carbon's UV Technology Division and Hyde Marine received ISO 9001:2008 accreditation from the Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and the ANAB (ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board) in 2010. The Guardian BWTS can also be retrofitted in-transit in existing vessels, preventing downtime typically associated with other BWT Systems now entering the market.