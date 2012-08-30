Carnival Elation to Mobile

Carnival Cruise Lines has announced that because the Mississippi River remains closed to all ship traffic due to Hurricane Isaac, the Carnival Elation, which was scheduled to arrive at the Port of New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 30, will now dock at the Port of Mobile on Friday, Aug. 31, instead. For all guests sailing on this voyage, Carnival will provide complimentary motorcoach transportation from Mobile to the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans airport.

Carnival Elation’s next cruise, a four-day cruise scheduled to depart from New Orleans Thursday, Aug. 30, will now operate as a three-day cruise departing from Mobile on Friday, Aug. 31. For all guests sailing on this voyage, Carnival will provide complimentary motorcoach transportation from Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans airport to Mobile. Guests who opt to sail on this voyage will receive a 50 percent refund of their cruise fare and a 25 percent discount on a future three- to five-day cruise. Guests also have the option of cancelling and receiving a credit for a future cruise equal to the amount of their cruise fare.