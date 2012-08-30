Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Carnival Elation to Mobile

Carnival Cruise Lines has announced that because the Mississippi River remains closed to all ship traffic due to Hurricane Isaac, the Carnival Elation, which was scheduled to arrive at the Port of New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 30, will now dock at the Port of Mobile on Friday, Aug. 31, instead. For all guests sailing on this voyage, Carnival will provide complimentary motorcoach transportation from Mobile to the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans airport.

Carnival Elation’s next cruise, a four-day cruise scheduled to depart from New Orleans Thursday, Aug. 30, will now operate as a three-day cruise departing from Mobile on Friday, Aug. 31. For all guests sailing on this voyage, Carnival will provide complimentary motorcoach transportation from Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans airport to Mobile. Guests who opt to sail on this voyage will receive a 50 percent refund of their cruise fare and a 25 percent discount on a future three- to five-day cruise. Guests also have the option of cancelling and receiving a credit for a future cruise equal to the amount of their cruise fare.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Gibratlor