Norwegian Selects Konami Gaming for New Ships

Konami Gaming, a gaming technology provider, has been selected by Norwegian Cruise Line to install its Konami Casino Management System (KCMS), on Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway, two new ships currently under construction, announced Clark Warren, director of systems sales and marketing at Konami Gaming, Inc.

“This new system will provide us with a platform to provide a more individualized experience for our guests leading to better service and guest satisfaction,” said Jim Abbas, Norwegian Cruise Line’s vice president of casino operations. “A good player tracking system such as KCMS helps to personalize an experience so that we can deliver what the player wants and expects when sailing aboard one of our two new ships.”

KCMS said it is an industry-leading casino management system best known for its innovative marketing capabilities, bonusing toolkit, ease of upgrades, and commitment to customer service. Konami’s proprietary technology, coupled with its dedicated support staff ensure that casino operators can maintain focus on managing and analyzing their gaming operations, implementing innovative marketing campaigns, and driving their businesses forward.

“Norwegian is one of the best and most sophisticated cruise line operators in the industry, so we are excited about rolling out our system on board their new state-of-the-art vessels,” added Warren. “With KCMS, we are offering a fully integrated solution for Norwegian, complete with unparalleled support through installation, training of staff and during normal day-to-day operations.”

Norwegian Breakaway will homeport in New York City year-round beginning in May 2013. Norwegian Getaway will homeport in Miami year-round beginning in February 2014. Both ships will feature expansive casinos with the latest slot machines and gaming tables featuring poker, black jack, roulette and craps. With Norwegian’s award-winning Casinos At Sea Players Club program, there will be something for everyone, from the novice to the high roller.