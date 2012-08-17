MLC 2006 Ratified, Ready for Implementation

With ratification this week by the Philippines, the Maritime Labor Convention (MLC 2006) has reached ratification by 30 countries to satisfy the IMO demand for implementation. Among the major flag states that have ratified the MLC 2006 are the Bahamas, Liberia, Norway, Panama and the Netherlands. Notably, among the countries that have not ratified the convention is the UK.

The MLC 2006, designed to protect seafarers worldwide by requiring better working conditions and terms of employment, is expected to go into effect one year after it has been ratified by 30 countries representing a minimum of 33 percent of the world’s tonnage. Prior to the ratification by the Philippines, 29 countries representing more than 58 percent of the world tonnage had already ratified the convention.

According to sources in the Philippines, there are some 400,000 domestic and international Filipino seafarers. There are believed to be some 1.2 million seafarers in total.