MSC Cruises Presents 2012/2013 Brochure

MSC Cruises has released its 2012/2013 brochure, covering its 12 ships with more than 150 itineraries to some 250 ports.

The brochure highligts new destinations (for MSC), including the French Antilles and the Red Sea, and new ports of call, such as St. Tropez and Constanta (Romania) on the Black Sea.

A new section focuses on special packages – food and beverage packages, onboard ceremonies, anniversaries and that the cruise line calls relaxation packages.

Family accommodations are also featured, sleeping up to six and comprising two connecting triple cabins, two bathrooms and two balconies. Each Super Family Cabin comes at a fixed per-cabin price – regardless of how many people actually stay there.

According to MSC, the brochure also has information on shore excursions offered in the 250 ports.

In addition, MSC presents its partnership with UNICEF, eco-friendly ship designs, on-line services and range of special offers.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide