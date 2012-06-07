MSC Cruises Presents 2012/2013 Brochure

MSC Cruises has released its 2012/2013 brochure, covering its 12 ships with more than 150 itineraries to some 250 ports.

The brochure highligts new destinations (for MSC), including the French Antilles and the Red Sea, and new ports of call, such as St. Tropez and Constanta (Romania) on the Black Sea.

A new section focuses on special packages – food and beverage packages, onboard ceremonies, anniversaries and that the cruise line calls relaxation packages.

Family accommodations are also featured, sleeping up to six and comprising two connecting triple cabins, two bathrooms and two balconies. Each Super Family Cabin comes at a fixed per-cabin price – regardless of how many people actually stay there.

According to MSC, the brochure also has information on shore excursions offered in the 250 ports.

In addition, MSC presents its partnership with UNICEF, eco-friendly ship designs, on-line services and range of special offers.