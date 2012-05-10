American Cruise Lines Introduces Culinary Cruises

American Cruise Lines announced today its Culinary Cruise Collection, a selection of cruises that place special emphasis on the trademark cuisine of specific cruising regions, including Alaska, New England, the Chesapeake Bay, the Mississippi River and the Pacific Northwest:

Alaskan King Crab Cruise: Guests will indulge in “all you can eat” Alaskan King Crab, sampling a variety of different recipes and preparation styles during this brand new theme cruise, available this summer on select seven-night roundtrip cruises from Juneau. Featured dates: Aug. 18, 2012; July 27, 2013.

Lobster Festival Cruise: An American Cruise Lines specialty theme offered on both the Maine Coast and Harbors and New England Islands itineraries, where guests can enjoy a traditional lobsterbake in Rockland, ME or Newport, RI, an entirely catered event with complimentary beverage service. They will also have the option of going aboard a lobster boat one afternoon for a hands-on demonstration of the catching process. During the seven-night cruise lobstermen and local experts come aboard to tell the evolutionary tale of this American delicacy. Featured dates: Aug. 25, 2012; July 20, 2013.

Crabfest Cruise: Offered on the Chesapeake Bay, guests will enjoy specialty dishes featuring fresh Maryland crab from the bay. Historians and local watermen are invited onboard to detail the region’s maritime heritage. Featured dates: June 30, 2012; June 15, 2013

Culinary & Wine Themed Cruise: Culinary masters aboard the Queen of the West on the Columbia and Snake Rivers create an all-American menu, tailored with ingredients for which the Pacific Northwest is known, such as salmon and tenderloin. Each day the selection of offerings uses only the finest and freshest foods, many of which are sourced from local markets. A wine connoisseur joins guests aboard for basic lessons on wine making, tasting and food pairing. In port, various different wineries are visited in both Oregon and Washington. Featured dates: Oct. 20, 2012; May 4, 2013.

Savories of the South Cruise: Available on select Mississippi River itineraries, this theme cruise sheds light on the many tempting dishes of the South, and will give guests an appreciation for true southern comfort food from Cajun to Creole and barbeque. Local historians, culinary experts and featured chefs will educate passengers on the rich history of some of the South’s most vibrant cities, such as New Orleans, and their famous cuisines. While in port, guests will be privy to exclusive cooking demonstrations and tastings. Featured dates: Dec. 15, 2012; March 2, 2013.