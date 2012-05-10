Royal Caribbean Announces Winter 2013-14 Caribbean Programs

Royal Caribbean International today announced winter 2013-14 Caribbean cruises aboard the Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas, offering 140 sailings on 31 distinct itineraries that will call at 20 different ports.

All six ships will offer what the cruise line calls “the most contemporary vacation,” with Independence of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas all having completed their revitalization and enhancements to deliver more delectable dining options, cutting-edge entertainment and a slew of modern onboard amenities that first debuted aboard the line’s Oasis-class ships. Winter 2013-14 vacations aboard the six ships are now open for booking.

“The Caribbean is our namesake, and no one can deliver the region like Royal Caribbean,” said Betsy O’Rourke, senior vice president of marketing, in a prepared statement.

The Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas will continue to alternate seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Sailing roundtrip from Port Everglades, the ships will call at Nassau, Bahamas, St. Thomas and St. Maarten on the Eastern Caribbean sailing, and at Falmouth, Jamaica; Cozumel, Mexico; and Royal Caribbean’s private beach destination Labadee, Haiti, on the Western Caribbean sailing.

The Independence of the Seas also will homeport at Port Everglades, and alternate six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries. On the six-night sailing, guests call at George Town, Grand Cayman, Falmouth, and Labadee. On the eight-night sailing, guests call at San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and Labadee.

Additionally, the Freedom of the Seas will continue its year-round service from Port Canaveral. The ship will alternate seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. On the Eastern Caribbean itinerary, guests call at St. Thomas, St. Maarten and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. Select itineraries will feature calls at San Juan instead of St. Thomas. On the Western Caribbean itinerary, guests call at Falmouth, Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Labadee.

The Navigator of the Seas will debut in Galveston and offer vacationers two Western Caribbean itineraries, both seven nights in length. One itinerary calls at Falmouth, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, while the other calls at Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel.

The Serenade of the Seas will offer new Caribbean itineraries from New Orleans. The first sailing will be a one-time, nine-night Caribbean Adventure, departing Dec. 12, calling at Key West, Fla.; Nassau; Labadee; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The Serenade will then alternate new Bahamas and Western Caribbean itineraries, both seven nights in length. On the Western Caribbean itinerary, guests call at Falmouth, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, while the Bahamas itinerary calls at Key West, Nassau and CocoCay.