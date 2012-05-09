Blount Offers Savings in Lake Michigan, Almost Misses Harley Davidson

Blount Small Ship Adventures has announced up to $2,899 off per cabin on new bookings made by May 31, 2012 for remaining cabins aboard the Grande Mariner sailings on Lake Michigan on select dates in June and August. Starting at $2,479 this cruise is eight days, seven nights and visits small towns and villages.

“This itinerary is one of our most popular. From the city bustle of Chicago to the old-world charm of Mackinac Island, passengers absolutely love the pace of this cruise and the tranquil beauty of this picture-perfect part of America,” said Nancy Blount, president of Blount Small Ship Adventures.

Blount added:, “Sailing with just 96 passengers means a Blount cruise is hassle-free. No long lines at buffets, no tendering to shore, no line ups for embarkation and disembarkation. Passengers enjoy comfort without crowds for a relaxing and personal cruise experience that never goes far from shore.”

Ports of call include: Chicago; Holland, MI; Beaver Island, MI; Sault Ste Marie, MI; Mackinac Island, MI; Sturgeon Bay, WI; and Milwaukee.

Cruise highlights, according to Blount, include: Strolling the cobblestone sidewalks and tulip-lined streets of Holland, MI; visiting windswept Beaver Island, the largest island in Lake Michigan and dubbed “America’s Emerald Isle” for its celebrated Irish culture; the scenic splendor of Wisconsin’s Door County in Sturgeon Bay, one of the largest shipbuilding ports on the Great Lakes; learning about the region’s fascinating nautical history during a visit to the Door County Maritime Museum; and in Milwaukee folkloric dancers will perform onboard.

(Note: Althought it was not noted as a highlight of the port call, in Milwaukee, a speaker from Harley Davidson will come onboard, and there are two brewery tours in the town that is famous for its beers.)

The June 7 sailing will also feature Mackinac Island’s Lilac Festival, according to Blount.