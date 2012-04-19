Royal Caribbean Announces 2013-14 Down Under

There’s nothing like experiencing Australia with Royal Caribbean, according to a press release from the cruise line. Royal Caribbean International today announced its winter 2013-14 Australia vacations aboard three ships for a second consecutive season. Vacationers can choose among 55 sailings that call at 56 South Pacific ports on 53 itineraries aboard Voyager of the Seas and the recently revitalized Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas, with departures from Sept. 2013 through April 2014. Vacationers also can choose a Royal Caribbean Australia Cruisetour to combine an escorted land tour with a Royal Caribbean cruise for an Outback adventure. Royal Caribbean’s winter 2013-14 Australia cruises and Cruisetours are now open for booking.

“There’s no better way for families and adventurers to experience Australia and New Zealand than with Royal Caribbean,” said Betsy O’Rourke, senior vice president of marketing, in a prepared statement. “Unpack once, visit multiple destinations in this fascinating region and sail aboard the industry’s most innovative ships, where guests enjoy new award-winning dining and exclusive entertainment, and our renowned personal, friendly and engaging Gold Anchor Service. Royal Caribbean’s Explorations shore excursions and Cruisetours also will help guests delve deeper into the metropolises and frontiers for an unforgettable Australia adventure.”

The more comprehensive way to experience the best of Australia and New Zealand is on a Royal Caribbean Australia Cruisetour. A cruise tour combines a cruise with a pre- or post-cruise escorted land tour to the must-see attractions that lay inland or is restrictive for cruise ships to enter. Guests have opportunities to explore the Great Barrier Reef; come face-to-face with Ayers Rock; walk Australia’s Great Outback; or delve into New Zealanders culture and landscapes on more than four itineraries, all escorted by a Royal Caribbean Adventure Specialist who knows what to see and where to go. Royal Caribbean takes care of all the planning, hotel accommodations, included activities, all motor coach and air transportation, select meals, and time for independent exploration and shopping for a stress-free Australia adventure.

The Voyager of the Seas will sail from Singapore to Sydney on a 14-night cruise on October 24, 2013, which begins with an overnight in Singapore and calls at Kuala Lumpur (Port Keland), Malaysia, and Darwin and Brisbane, Australia. The ship then homeports at Sydney to offer nine sailings to New Zealand, Fiji and New Caledonia, ranging from nine- to 14-night itineraries. A nine-night Tasmania cruise, sailing February 4, 2014, features an overnight at Hobart on this one-time only itinerary. At the end of the season, the Voyager of the Seas will sail a spectacular 18-night Australia and New Zealand itinerary to Perth, and return to the Far East on a 14-night sailing on March 27 to Singapore, via Bangkok.

Exclusively offering the DreamWorks Experience in the Far East and South Pacific, Voyager of the Seas offers vacationers the most unique and innovative Australia and New Zealand cruise experience. Popular DreamWorks Animation characters, such as Po the Warrior Dragon from Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and Fiona, and Alex the Lion and Gloria the Hippo from Madagascar, will entertain guests in Character Breakfasts, themed activities, surprise appearances, and plenty of photo opportunities, the cruise line promised. The ship also is the first among a class of ships that introduced active cruise vacations, debuting the first onboard ice-skating rink, rock-climbing wall, and the Royal Promenade, an interior boulevard that runs nearly the ship’s length; flanked by restaurants, lounges and boutiques; and where parades and evening street parties are held.

The Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas also will be homeported at Sydney from October 2013 to early May 2014, offering a variety of itineraries, ranging from seven to 15 nights to Australia’s Tasmania and Queensland, New Zealand, Fiji and New Caledonia. The Radiance of the Seas also will circumnavigate twice around Australia – comprising a 16-night north coast and 17-night south coast and New Zealand sailing each – departing October 24, 2013 and February 14, 2014. Trans-Pacific crossings between Vancouver, B.C. and Sydney bookend both ship’s winter 2013-14 Australia season, comprising a 12-night Hawaii and a 16- or 17-night South Pacific sailing, departing September 13, 2013 and April 10, 2014 aboard Radiance of the Seas, and September 6, 2013 and April 18, 2014 aboard Rhapsody of the Seas.

The recently-revitalized Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas offer guests a wide spectrum of contemporary dining and entertainment options. Referred to as a culinary ship, Royal Caribbean said, the Radiance of the Seas was revitalized in 2011 to offer eight restaurants – Park Café, Boardwalk Dog House, Chef’s Table, Giovanni’s Table, Izumi, Rita’s Cantina, Samba Grille and main dining room – and the new Quill & Compass Pub.

The Rhapsody of the Seas features a new high-flying atrium entertainment experience, where aerialists glide through the five stories as guests enjoy a cocktail in the new 60’s-themed R Bar on the ground floor. In the evenings, guests can catch a small bite in a new Viking Crown Lounge, offering a dance club atmosphere. Both ships also newly feature an oversized LED video screen overlooking the main pool, the Royal Babies and Tots Nursery, bow-to-stern WiFi service, and completely refreshed staterooms with new flat-panel interactive TVs, and a Concierge Lounge and Diamond Club for suite and Crown & Anchor Society member guests.

Younger guests can join in informative and entertaining programming from morning to late night in the cruise line’s Adventure Ocean and Kids program. College-accredited counselors lead kids in activities designed for five age groups, 3-5, 6-9, 10-13, and 14-17 years, where teens have their own dedicated space to hang out with peers.