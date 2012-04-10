Cruise Industry News 101

Royal Caribbean Announces 2012 Explorer Program to Bermuda and Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International today announced Explorer of the Seas’ summer and autumn 2013 line-up, featuring 30 sailings to 17 ports of call on seven different itineraries to Bermuda, Caribbean and Canada and New England from April through October 2013.

The Explorer will continue to homeport year-round at Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, NJ, featuring iconic Royal Caribbean onboard amenities such as an ice-skating rink, nine-hole mini-golf course, a rock-climbing wall, full-size basketball court and the Royal Promenade, a boulevard that runs nearly the length of the ship, flanked by restaurants, lounges and boutiques, and where parades and night-time street dance parties are held.

From April through August 2012, Explorer of the Seas will alternate five-night Bermuda and nine-night Bermuda and Caribbean itineraries. The five-night itinerary will feature an overnight at Kings Wharf, Bermuda, while the nine-night sailing calls at Kings Wharf; St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Labadee, Royal Caribbean’s private destination on the north coast of Haiti. From September through October, vacationers can choose a seven-night Bermuda itinerary, which uniquely features three days and two nights at Kings Wharf to enjoy more of the 181-island nation.

There will also be a special Canada and New England sailing to catch the arrival of autumn and the changing of the leaves. Departing August 31, guests will call at Boston, Mass.; Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Explorers of the Seas’ summer 2013 cruises are now open for booking.

 

