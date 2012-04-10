Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Start-Up Premier to Launch Service with the Andrea

Start-up Premier Cruises has acquired the 118-passenger Andrea and plans to launch service in the Mediterranean and the British Isles and Norway in April 2013, according to Christer Morn, senior vice president. Premier is owned by Vladimir Esakov, who owns the Volga Dream company, which has been operating the 100-passenger Volga Dream on Russian waterways since 2007, promising a luxury river experience. Morn is also senior vice president of Volga Dream since retiring from his position as president of Sea Cloud Cruises.

The Andrea is the former Harald Jarl, built in 1960.  She has been in Split, since arrested and tied up in a legal dispute until now.

Renamed the Serenissima, the ship will have a solid four-star standard, according o Morn.

Premier Cruises is based in Mariehamn, Finland.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss
Cruise Industry News Annual Report