Start-Up Premier to Launch Service with the Andrea

Start-up Premier Cruises has acquired the 118-passenger Andrea and plans to launch service in the Mediterranean and the British Isles and Norway in April 2013, according to Christer Morn, senior vice president. Premier is owned by Vladimir Esakov, who owns the Volga Dream company, which has been operating the 100-passenger Volga Dream on Russian waterways since 2007, promising a luxury river experience. Morn is also senior vice president of Volga Dream since retiring from his position as president of Sea Cloud Cruises.

The Andrea is the former Harald Jarl, built in 1960. She has been in Split, since arrested and tied up in a legal dispute until now.

Renamed the Serenissima, the ship will have a solid four-star standard, according o Morn.

Premier Cruises is based in Mariehamn, Finland.