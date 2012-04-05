Cunard Announces 2013 Sailings

Cunard Line has announced its 2013 Voyage Program, offering an extensive range of sailings across its three ships featuring 106 voyages visiting 99 ports in 35 countries. Highlights include several maiden calls and overnight stays, and multiple departures for its most popular itineraries, including the St. Petersburg & Baltic Explorer, Fjords & Waterfalls and Greek Isles & Mediterranean Treasures voyages. The Queen Mary 2 will continue to offer her Transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton, as well as to Hamburg, while The Queen Victoria will spend her full 2013 season sailing Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and Atlantic Isles, Iberia and Morocco, with a new 24-day voyage to the Black Sea and Turkey; and the Queen Elizabeth will spend much of her season travelling from Southampton to Northern Europe and sailing the Mediterranean from Venice, Athens, Rome and Southampton.

The QM2 will sail a total of 17 Transatlantic Crossings between New York and Southampton from May 2013 to January 2014. In addition to the seven-day crossings, Cunard introduces two eight-day crossings. Extended nine- and ten-day Crossings between New York and Hamburg will also be available.

The ship will also continue ventures to Northern Europe, plus roundtrip New York departures to New England and Canada – featuring an overnight stay in Quebec – and a visit to the Caribbean in time for the holidays.

The Queen Victoria will sail a range of voyages from Southampton to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Isles, Iberia and Morocco, including the popular seven-day Fjords & Waterfalls itinerary (Norway) and the St. Petersburg & Baltic Explorer voyage, with an overnight stay in St. Petersburg.

Additionally, she will sail a series of Mediterranean voyages ranging from 12 to 17 days and, new for 2013, a 24-day voyage to the Black Sea and Turkey. Maiden ports include Agadir, Morocco; Isafjordur, Iceland; Palau–Costa Smeralda, Italy; Torshavn, Faroe Islands; and Warnemunde, Germany. Overnight stays include St. Petersburg, Istanbul and Madeira (two nights).

The Queen Elizabeth’s 2013 schedule will take her to Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords, the British Isles and the Baltic Sea. Later in the season, she will reposition to the Mediterranean and embark on eight voyages from Venice, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Athens (Piraeus). These itineraries again include the Greek Isles and Holy Land voyages, and maiden ports include Akureyri, Iceland; Goteborg, Sweden; Isafjordur, Iceland; Izmir, Turkey; Marseilles, France; Reykjavik, Iceland; Salerno, Italy; Split, Croatia; Valencia, Spain; and Warnemunde, Germany. Overnight calls include St. Petersburg, Istanbul, Copenhagen and Venice.